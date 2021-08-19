Miranda Kerr Thinks Of Ex-Husband Orlando Bloom As 'An Annoying Brother'??

Miranda Kerr had some interesting words to describe her current relationship with ex-husband Orlando Bloom in a new interview out this week…

The supermodel, who co-parents 10-year-old son Flynn with the actor, joined the Moments with Candace Parker podcast to speak on motherhood and more, which obviously led to the topic of her former flame. In the episode, which came out Tuesday, Miranda detailed just how close the two still are!

She explained:

“We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together.”

Clearly any issues stemming from their 2013 split is all water under the bridge now, which is certainly in Flynn’s best interests. But it’s this next bit from Miranda’s sit-down that had us a little perplexed! She shared jokingly:

“He’s, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother. [Katy Perry] helps me deal with him.”

Uhh, that’s probably not the way we’d describe the man we were married to for three years, but sure! That’s a totally normal way to perceive someone you used to sleep with. (Note the sarcasm. LOLz!) Although we should note the 38-year-old’s comments are giving us major Gwyneth Paltrow vibes! Anyone else remember years ago when the Goop founder told Glamour about her non-romantic relationship with ex-hubby Chris Martin? Saying “he’s like my brother“?

Kerr didn’t elaborate any further in her interview, but did have more to spill on Orly and his fiancée Katy. She continued:

“I’m so grateful that she’s there because it takes the pressure off me.”

Miranda was also singing the pop star’s praises a little earlier on in the interview when she said:

“I love her. I mean, it’d be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn’s dad.”

The star also recalled meeting the Dark Horse singer for the first time back in 2016, dishing:

“When Orlando started dating Katy, I remember he invited me over one time and she was there, and we just immediately got along. I saw how she was with Flynn. She was very playful with Flynn. She was not trying to be his mum. She was just being friendly and fun, and that’s all you can ask for. We hung out by the pool at his house in Malibu and then there was like a little party up the road, and we all went to it together and it was like, ‘Oh, this is great!’”

Now, Katy and Orlando share daughter Daisy together, and Miranda, who is married to Snapchat‘s Evan Spiegel, has two more sons: Hart and Myles. They all sound like one big blended family!

Could you ever think of an ex as a sibling, though?? Or do you already? Sound OFF on all that brotherly talk in the comments (below), Perezcious readers!

