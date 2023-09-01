Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant AGAIN! See The Gender Reveal!

Miranda Kerr is getting ready to welcome baby number four!

On Snapchat Friday, the 40-year-old model revealed the exciting news by sharing a picture of her baby bump! So exciting! Posing in a garden in jeans and a white ruffled cropped tank, she caressed her growing belly. She wrote alongside the first photo:

“So excited to announce baby no. 4”

Ch-ch-check out the pic (below):

She looks so happy and gorgeous! She’s absolutely glowing!

That’s not all the Australian businesswoman announced, though! She shared that she and hubby Evan Spiegel already know the gender of their new babe — it’s another boy:

“And it’s a boy “

In a final snap, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel showed a photo of her boys’ shoes lined up next to a wall with toy blocks indicating the numbers 1-4 for her four kiddos, with the final pair being tiny infant shoes. In the caption, she wrote:

“#boymom “

Looks like she’s already been preparing to spoil this new little guy! Aww!

Miranda shares her first son, Flynn, 12, with ex-hubby Orlando Bloom. She and Evan share Hart, 5, and Myles, 4. This family will definitely have their work cut out for them with a house full of boys!

Congratulations to Miranda and Evan, we’re wishing them and their family the best as they prepare to bring their newest bundle of joy into the world!

[Image via Miranda Kerr/Snapchat/MEGA/WENN]