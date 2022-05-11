Miranda Lambert Admits She 'Wasn’t Prepared For' MESSY AF Divorce From Blake Shelton In Rare Interview!

Miranda Lambert is looking back at her nasty divorce from Blake Shelton.

The exes went their separate ways nearly seven years ago, and the whole thing turned into a massive tabloid frenzy that she never saw coming! Now in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the country musician revealed how she handled the chaos during the breakup, sharing:

“I wasn’t prepared for that. Well, I don’t think anybody is. And it’s not nice sometimes.”

That seems like an understatement! Divorces are never pleasant, but especially not when both people are super famous!

Related: Fans Think Sam Asghari Revealed Secret Britney Spears Wedding Date!

At the time, lots of rumors constantly made headlines about the reason the singers called it quits. As Perezcious readers may recall, Miranda and Blake tied the knot in 2011, but by 2015 their marriage was already on the rocks. The Voice star ended up filing for divorce that year, and he dropped some serious allegations in the process. According to TMZ, he claimed The House That Built Me vocalist had cheated on him with another country star. She quickly fired back, arguing that Blake had actually cheated on her! They both denied the other’s accusations. So, yeah, messy AF!

With their legal matter playing out across headlines, Miranda found her own way to deal with the fake narratives taking center stage, she told the outlet earlier this month:

“I think you got to take it with a grain of salt and know that I’m a singer-songwriter so luckily I can tell my whole truth. I will not lie in my music.”

Nothing like a good breakup record to combat the rumors! After all this time, the 38-year-old has finally found peace, she continued:

“I’ve also grown up and I’ve learned a lot about myself and I think at some point you start to settle into who you are. I think that’s why you feel that peace coming from me, because I feel at peace with myself.”

That’s wonderful!

After their public breakup, Blake quickly moved on with Gwen Stefani, who he just married in July. But Lambert has also settled down. She married her husband Brendan McLoughlin in 2019, and the unexpected pair have been living happily ever after since!

Related: The Vampire Diaries Alum Kat Graham Is Engaged!

Appearing on Good Morning America, the star recalled the moment she met the love of her life, who was working as a security guard at the time, teasing:

“It’s like some kind of Hallmark movie or something. The redneck from Texas meets this beautiful NYPD officer on the street in New York, but it actually happened that way.”

He’s taken a liking to her line of work and even appeared in her music video for Settling Down! Cute!! On that, the Grammy winner gushed:

“He loves it. He’s such a ham. I mean, he’s white teeth, blue eyes … if there’s a camera, he’ll jump in front of it. He’s a very extroverted, outgoing person.”

Everything works out in the end! Hear Miranda open up about her divorce in the full interview (below).

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube & Apega/WENN]