Mom Allegedly Threw 3-Year-Old Against Playpen For Not Getting Dressed Amid String Of Horrific Abuse

A mother in Washington state is facing charges after authorities allege she abused a 3-year-old child “to the brink of death.”

People confirmed police reports alleging that 40-year-old Sarah Lynn Morrill has been charged with unlawful imprisonment domestic violence, first-degree assault of a child domestic violence, third-degree assault of a child, first-degree criminal mistreatment domestic violence, and tampering with a witness.

Per The Olympian, the woman is currently being held on a $200,000 bond. Her partner, Nicholas Chernysheff, is also facing charges of first-degree criminal mistreatment, and he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by the newspaper, police were called on a report of an unresponsive child at a home in the city of Olympia late last week. Once there, they found a child lying naked on the ground. Chernysheff claimed the kid had fallen in the bathroom, but police reported they saw “several cuts and bruises” on the child’s body, along with the child allegedly being “very thin and malnourished.”

Once medical staff were called, they observed that the child was only 24 pounds. Further, they found that the poor kid had allegedly “suffered blunt force trauma to the head” which resulted in a brain bleed. Doctors quickly discovered that the brain bleed “would have likely resulted in death” had they not been there to provide immediate medical treatment, per People.

Police interviewed Chernysheff, who allegedly told them that Morrill had been “abusive” towards the child for some time. On the specific day of the police interaction, he claimed that she “forcefully slammed the child into a playpen for not getting dressed in the morning,” per the newspaper report.

The child lost consciousness at that point, and the adult pair were allegedly unable to revive him using cold water. So, Chernysheff decided to call 9-1-1 for professional assistance “over the protests of Morrill.”

As of Monday morning, both Morrill and Chernysheff had not yet posted bond, and remained in jail. The current condition of the child has not yet been reported, but we can only hope that now that the youth is receiving medical care, they can one day make a full recover and find themselves in a better, safer situation.

Ugh. Such a sick, sad story… our hearts break for that poor child.

