Monaleo & Flo Milli‘s We Not Humping brought back such happy memories!

Even though the song is new the sound is classic Miami bass from the 80s!

Anyone else remember Cars That Go Boom by L’Trimm??? This is a much RAUNCHIER ride!

Check out the fun times above!

