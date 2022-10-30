Jack Harlow Takes Over Saturday Night Live -- See The Highlights HERE!

Jack Harlow took over Saturday Night Live!

The 24-year-old rapper hopped on the Studio 8H stage to test his acting chops last night as the host – and performer – of this week’s episode. Kicking off the night, Heidi Gardner as the PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff questioned three controversial Republican candidates in the midterm elections – Kenan Thompson as Herschel Walker, Mikey Day as Dr. Oz, and (finally the return of) Cecily Strong as Kari Lake. You can ch-ch-check out the sketch (below):

For the opening monologue this week, Jack was not afraid to poke fun at himself, even calling out some of the digs he gets online. For instance, he said:

“A lot of people have been saying I’m the goat. They don’t mean greatest of all time, they mean that one from Narnia. I don’t know what it is about me but people on the Internet, they like to roast me. I don’t mind, I think it’s funny.”

While some of the material received a few laughs, it was all around a very awkward moment in the show – especially when the Whats Poppin artist went into the crowd to speak to an audience member. You can take a look at the cringe monologue (below):

Given everything that has gone down with Kanye West over the past couple of weeks, including a slew of antisemitic comments and brands cutting ties with him, it does not surprise us that SNL decided to mock the 45-year-old rapper – specifically him getting shown the door by Skechers. As Perezcious readers may recall, shortly after getting dropped by Adidas, Ye showed up uninvited to the Skechers headquarters to demand a meeting but was quickly rejected. So, the late-night comedy series made a spoof commercial of the company patting themselves on the back and pointing out “that of all companies he could’ve approached and get rejected by, he chose Skechers.” Check out the sketch (below):

And of course, “The Weekend Update,” hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, couldn’t resist getting some digs in at Ye too! See it (below):

This week, we also saw a bunch of cameos throughout the episode – specifically from none other than five-timers club member Tom Hanks. He first appeared in a skit about an AA meeting, during which Jack pitches his Pixar film idea about lost anthropomorphized luggage trying to find their way back home. Completely derailing the conversation now, the group starts to discuss the characters of the movie, with Jack bringing out concept art for the roles of a plain, everyday suitcase, a briefcase, who is too uptight (played by Jason Bateman, obvi), and a gym bag named Jim. Sooo original. Lolz!

They continue to brainstorm more parts for the project and even come up with the perfect Oscar bait song, courtesy of Cecily’s character. But when the moderator, portrayed by Bowen Yang, asked who would play the protagonist, “our Wood,” that is when Tom entered the room. Check out the entire moment (below):

Later in the show, a group of friends check out a scary prison ride and come face-to-face with Michael Myers, Pennywise, Freddy Krueger, Annabelle, and the return of Tom’s popular Halloween character David S. Pumpkins along with his trusty dancing skeletons. Watch the skit (below):



For the music performances, Jack first stepped onto the stage for a medley of Lil Secret and First Class. He later performed State Fair. Check it out below:

You can also ch-ch-check out the rest of the sketches from the episode (below):

