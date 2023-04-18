Morgan Freeman Says 'African American' & 'Black History Month' Are Insults!

Morgan Freeman has thoughts.

When it comes to The Shawshank Redemption actor’s thoughts on Black History Month, you may remember an old interview with Mike Wallace on 60 Minutes where he called it “ridiculous.” At the time, he firmly stated “Black history is American history,” pointing out that there’s no “White History Month,” and claiming that in order to “get rid of racism,” we need to “Stop talking about it.” See the clip for yourself (below):

Now, he’s doubling down.

Related: Princess Catherine Told Meghan Markle To ‘Sit At The Back’ If She Attended Coronation??

In an interview with The Times UK over the weekend, the 85-year-old revisited his famous stance, saying:

“Two things I can say publicly that I do not like. Black History Month is an insult. You’re going to relegate my history to a month?”

But this time it wasn’t just Black History Month that the Driving Miss Daisy star had in his sights! This time he added:

“Also ‘African American’ is an insult.”

Wow! He explained:

“I don’t subscribe to that title. Black people have had different titles all the way back to the n-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses ‘African American.’ What does it really mean? Most Black people in this part of the world are mongrels. And you say Africa as if it’s a country when it’s a continent, like Europe.”

Huh. Really something to think about. The longtime civil rights activist then quoted fellow actor Denzel Washington, who said:

“I’m very proud to be Black, but Black is not all I am.”

The Seven star added:

“You can’t define me that way.”

He then reflected on what it was like to grow up Black in America, pointing out:

“When I was growing up there was no ‘me’ in the movies. If there was a black man in a movie he was funny. Until Sidney Poitier came and gave young people like me the idea that, ‘OK, yes, I can do that.’”

However, having been in Hollywood a long time now, he does feel that the industry has come a long way:

“Generationally, though, I do think we’re moving ahead in leaps and bounds.”

What do YOU think of Morgan’s stance on Black History Month and the African American “title,” Perezcious readers? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]