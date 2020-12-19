Mossimo Giannulli Is Apparently In 'Solitary Confinement' While Serving His Prison Sentence

Well, it sounds like things aren’t going quite as planned for Mossimo Giannulli as he continues to serve out his federal prison sentence in the aftermath of the college admissions scandal…

Lori Loughlin‘s husband has been serving his time at the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, a few hours north of Los Angeles. And while things seemed OK at the start of his sentence, the ongoing pandemic and other issues are working to create a tough time for the fashion designer on the inside.

According to ABC News, Mossimos son Gianni unexpectedly took to social media on Friday with claims that his father is serving time in “solitary confinement” during his prison stay. All this, after he was supposed to be in a minimum security prison camp, no less!

The younger Giannulli wrote, about his 57-year-old father’s prison experience (below):

“He has been locked in solitary confinement for one full month [and has been] only let out every 3 days for a few moments to shower … [Mossimo] was supposed to serve his time in a minimum security camp, but is now in quarantine in the MEDIUM security prison cell. The mental and physical damage being done from such isolation and treatment is wrong.”

Gianni further went on to claim that his father could remain in solitary confinement for another 20 days after this, as well.

It’s not entirely clear as to why Olivia Jade‘s dad is in solitary confinement within the medium security prison, as reported, but ABC News notes that it could be due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The spread of the coronavirus has been particularly damaging to prison inmates across the country, with significantly higher transmission rates than the general public.

Mossimo was first forced to isolate and quarantine upon reaching prison, too, in order to ensure he didn’t bring the virus with him into the facility. Interestingly, Lori hasn’t suffered the same isolation fate in her stay at the women’s federal correctional institution; in fact, prisoners believe her presence there has actually made guards more aware of COVID-19 safety protocols and social distancing.

Obviously, the situation appears to be more dire for Mossimo, not only regarding COVID itself, but also the fact that he has a longer sentence to serve and won’t be out until April, in all likelihood.

