My 600-Lb. Life Star Larry Myers Jr. Dead At 49

Larry Myers Jr. has died at 49 years old.

The late star, who appeared on season 10 of My 600-Lb. Life in January of 2022, sadly passed away in his Texas home last week. His cousin, Todd Darell, took to Facebook Saturday to confirm the unfortunate news, writing in a post:

“Hey Facebook Family. It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers. Many of you know him as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits. If you can help us we would greatly appreciate it. Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest Challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed. Thanks and blessings to all. Please keep our family in your prayers.”

The grieving family member linked to a GoFundMe page, which was set up by the “god-sister and family coordinator of Larry Myers Jr. funeral arrangements,” Sonya Hines-Hall. She wrote:

“Larry, aka ‘Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits’, has used his musical talents to bless others since the age of 10. From a small storefront church in his home town to the big stage of the Apollo Theater, Larry always made himself available to sing at special events anytime anyone asked, most of the time free of charge. His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met. As a family we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect. The cost to do so is more than we can handle and we are asking for your help. Thank you in advance for your kindness and your support.”

You can tell what a shining light Larry truly was. So far, the GoFundMe, which you can visit HERE, has raised just over $1,000. As for how the TLC star died, Sonya told TMZ Wednesday he suffered a heart attack at home while grieving the loss of one of his friends.

The nickname Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits stuck after Larry ordered food from a fried chicken restaurant during his episode of the reality show, and he sang a little jingle about the side order. Watch (below):

When he appeared on the show, he was over 900 pounds and bed bound. He opened up about his eating habits at the time:

“When I’m cooking, it’s the only time I’m happy, besides when I’m eating. So, it’s the time that I like to sing, and I sing gospel. Because the rest of the time, when I’m not eating, most of my thoughts are morbidly depressing.”

Our hearts are with Larry’s loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace.

