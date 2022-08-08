My Daughters Are OUT OF CONTROL! Plus, John Legend’s Las Vegas Residency! WATCH Here!

When it’s not one person – it’s the other! Momma Perez is in a happy groove in Las Vegas right now, but our girls are driving us crazy! We try to course-correct and also a surprise for J.R. Hilton! Plus, we go check out John Legend‘s new show at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood! Some highlights from that, as well as our thoughts! Watch!

