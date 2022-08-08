John Legend Praises Chrissy Teigen's 'Really Powerful' Decision To Share Devastating Pregnancy Loss Publicly

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen may be gearing up to welcome another child, but they will never forget the painful past few years they experienced while grieving the loss of their son Jack, who passed away at 20 weeks due to pregnancy complications.

In a new episode of BBC‘s Desert Island Discs podcast out on Sunday, the All of Me musician credited his wife for deciding to go public with their loss and even sharing black-and-white photos taken in the hospital on that tragic day, saying:

“That was difficult. I was hesitant to share it. But I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think they really were powerful for a lot of people, and way more people than anybody realizes go through this.”

While he was nervous about sharing the heartbreaking news in real-time with the world, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise for his family and many others struggling in secret.

Related: Khloé Is ‘Taking Her Time’ Deciding On A Name For Her & Tristan’s Son

John shared:

“They told us they felt alone a lot of times and us sharing our experience helped people feel less alone. And feel like other people were going through it. There was a community of people going through it and I think it was a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it because it helped a lot of people.”

It truly is such an amazing thing they did. It is never easy to get so vulnerable online — especially not amid such a challenging time — but they allowed others to feel connected during a tough time. John continues to share his story via his music, explaining:

“Some of the songs are about coping with loss and grief, when you feel broken. Those experiences I was able to channel into the music.”

He also revealed he’s connected with several dads who have experienced a similar loss since his own, adding:

“It’s hard to try and comfort someone who’s going through it because there’s no real comfort. You’re always going to feel that loss. It kind of spreads over time so it doesn’t feel as heavy over time, but you’ll never forget it.”

So well said… As Perezcious readers remember, in September 2020, John and Chrissy, who share kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, revealed they suffered a pregnancy loss after the Cravings author was hospitalized for excessive bleeding. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, their baby boy did not make it, and they announced:

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us.”

You can read the full and very emotional statement (below).

The couple has spent the last two years mourning Jack with the support and encouragement of their fans. Now, they are ready to begin a new chapter of their lives. In February, the Chrissy’s Court alum revealed she had begun IVF treatments again — and on Wednesday, she shared they are expecting! Snapping a photo of her baby bump, the momma wrote on Instagram:

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

While she’s wary about what’s to come, she decided to live in the moment and stay positive, adding:

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

It’s so understandable why the parents are nervous about experiencing another devastating loss, but we wish them all the happiness and health this time around! What a special journey to share with followers after opening up about Jack’s loss. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via John Legend/Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]