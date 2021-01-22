Naomi Campbell Pens Emotional Goodbye To Godson Harry Brant: 'I Will Love You Unconditionally Always’

Remembering Harry…

Following Harry Brant‘s tragic death after an accidental overdose of prescription medicine on January 17, the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and high-profile businessman Peter Brant is being remembered by his Godmother and fashionista Naomi Campbell.

On Friday, the model took to Instagram to open up about her grief over the loss of the budding beauty icon (who had garnered great success after the launch of a gender neutral makeup line for MAC in 2015, a concept way ahead of its time).

Campbell paid tribute with two intimate flashback photos (below), reflecting:

“It’s taken me a few days to get my head around this to digest the fact my beautiful godson Harry has gone to the spiritual world. Since you were a baby you had this innate magical joy, that you bought to all who was around you, I would take you to meetings, and they would ask me, if they could hire you, you were not even 10 years old, smart as a whip, creativity bursting from you on every level.”

The I Feel Pretty actress thanked the makeup pioneer and model, who had taken after his mother’s footsteps, for their strong bond, adding:

“Harry you’ve taken piece of my heart, we never judged each other, our [relation]ship was always honest. Too young, to go. I will love you unconditionally always.”

Sadly, the 50-year-old noted Harry would not be alone in the afterlife, adding that other family friends and fashion icons gone too soon would be there to welcome him (such as the likely reference to Vogue Italia‘s editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani below), saying:

“I know Papa Azzedine [Alaïa] and Franca will take care of you on the other side! Where we will meet and be in joy once more. Your Godmother.”

So, so sad.

According to Brant’s family, the young artist’s passing comes just days before he was due to enter rehab to deal with his addiction, revealing in a statement shared with People:

“Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab. Harry was not just our son, he was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people’s hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out.”

Grateful for the life he led, the mourning family knew there was so much their son, brother, and friend could have accomplished going forward, elaborating:

“Harry loved fashion and was a trailblazer of beauty and cosmetic products for men – collaborating with a major brand on a unisex cosmetic line. He was also a dedicated writer for Interview Magazine and his dream was to be a much bigger part of its creative department. He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done. We will forever be saddened that Harry’s life was cut short by this devastating disease. We ask that you please allow our family privacy as we attempt to cope with the loss of our beautiful, beautiful boy.”

On Thursday, older brother Peter Brant II shared an emotional snapshot of his parents at Harry’s memorial service. With a broken heart emoji at the top and rose petals scattered at his parent’s feet, it’s no doubt the family is deeply grieving their loss. The look into the ceremony also revealed white roses placed at a marble urn with the young adult’s initials.

Sending them so many well-wishes. Harry Brant will be truly missed.

