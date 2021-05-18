Shanna Moakler's BF Says They've 'Never' Cheated On Each Other & Defends What 'An Amazing Mother' She Is!

Matthew Rondeau is standing by his relationship with Shanna Moakler — no matter what her children may have to say about it publicly!

As you’ll no doubt recall, this weekend saw MAJOR Moakler dramz. Her 15-year-old daughter Alabama — who the 46-year-old former Playboy model shares with ex Travis Barker — asserted that 28-year-old Rondeau “is nothing but awful to her” mom and alleged “he cheats on her.”

But now, Rondeau himself is speaking out in an attempt to walk back those allegations and paint what he says is a true picture of their relationship!

Speaking to Life & Style about the situation — and regarding Shanna’s kids, Alabama and 17-year-old son Landon — Rondeau claimed that everything was on the up-and-up between him and his older GF.

The hunky male model gushed that he “looks forward to a future” with the Blink-182 drummer’s ex-wife, and further explained (below):

“Our love is real. We had our ups and downs in the past but never have we cheated on one another. She’s an amazing mother, and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family. That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much.”

Whatever you say, man! Something tells us Shanna’s kids might have something more to say about that…! Speaking of the kids, Matthew also lamented the increasing tension and controversy between Shanna and her offspring that has played out publicly on social media over the last few months.

He added:

“It’s really sad that things have gotten to this point between her family and her ex-husband Travis.”

Sad, indeed.

Of course, lots of that may be anger and/or frustration on his part (and Shanna’s part!) driven by watching Travis and new girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian publicly play out their love story 24/7 across Instagram. Shanna has previously used her social media accounts to publicly shade the drummer and the Poosh founder’s connection on multiple occasions, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to think that Rondeau is equally dismayed by this “really sad” state of affairs online — whether or not it’s right or healthy for him to feel that way!

Even more to the point here, we can’t help but wonder whether this new interview is all just damage control for Rondeau! After all, early last month, we reported how the two models had apparently split up, with Shanna going back to her ex, Oscar De La Hoya. But now, apparently, Rondeau’s “love is real” and things are all good again between them?

OK, sure! We’ll buy that! We’ll just make sure we keep Alabama’s latest allegations firmly planted in the back of our mind, too.

Just saying!!!

BTW, late on Monday night, Shanna posted this new pic (below) to her IG account:

OK girl, we get it! Your love really is real, like Matthew said…!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Pop down into the comments section (below) to share your thoughts on Shanna, Matthew, Travis, and Kourtney!

[Image via Matthew Rondeau/Instagram/Shanna Moakler/Instagram]