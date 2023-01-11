Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant! See Her Announcement Of First Child With Rapper Cordae!

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is expecting her first baby! OMG!

The 25-year-old athlete made the exciting announcement on social media on Wednesday morning, sharing a photo of her sonogram! Reflecting on the changes coming her way, she wrote:

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.”

Aw! So adorable!

According to TMZ Sports, the father of her first child is rapper Cordae! The pair went public with their romance in 2019, but he has not acknowledged the baby news yet. So exciting for them, though!

As for tennis fans, you’re gonna have to wait until next year to see her back on the court! She’ll be taking the entire year off and plans to return for the Australian Open in 2024 — with her new biggest fan by her side. As you might know, the talented player took a mental health break in 2021 after opening up about her anxiety and depression.

Concluding the joyful message, she wrote:

“2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely. Sidenote: I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.”

Ch-ch-check out her full announcement (below)!

Major congrats to the couple!! May this year bring them nothing but the best as they prepare for the arrival of their little one!

