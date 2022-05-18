NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch’s Wife Files For Divorce Claiming He ‘Committed A Tortious Act’

It is over between NASCAR driver Kurt Busch and his wife, Ashley Busch.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, it looks like Ashley decided to hit the brakes on their relationship and filed for divorce in Florida earlier this month, saying that her five-year marriage with the 43-year-old race car driver was “irretrievably broken.” But even more so, she alleged that Kurt “committed a tortious act.”

Whoa, what?!

Although the polo player did not go into specific details about the accusation, she went on to claim that their relationship started to fizzle in early April when he allegedly shut down her ability to touch their accounts. As Ashley stated in her filing, the racer “cut off her access to their joint banking account, credit cards and all other forms of support.” She then noted that Kurt “demanded she leave the family home by the first week of June, even though he has another home in which he can reside.”

After the news of their breakup made headlines, the Daytona 500 winner expressed his disappointment over the end of their marriage and asked for “privacy” while they go through this process. He said in a statement to E! News:

“I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage. Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected.”

Wow… Wonder what must have happened that was so bad to make their relationship sour so quickly! But we guess fans should have seen this coming. While the two often shared snaps of each other on social media, the last time either actually posted something regarding one another was back in early March. Pretty telling sign now!

The divorce news comes shortly after their fifth wedding anniversary in February. To honor that day, Ashley and Kurt shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, writing:

“Five years ago, we were married on this special island. St. Barts, you have our hearts.”

She later posted some more pictures from that photo shoot on the island a couple of days later in order to commemorate Valentine’s Day, writing:

“My forever Valentine.”

That is until three months later… Yikes! When the two walked down the aisle in 2017, Kurt opened up about how St. Barts was a special place for them and how it was the “perfect” location for their wedding. He told People at the time:

“Ashley and I chose our favorite island, providing the perfect beach setting and surrounded with our closest loved ones. Eden Rock in St. Bart stands alone as our favorite place to visit, and we wanted to share our slice of paradise found with everybody.”

Meanwhile, Ashley noted how the ceremony was “truly a fairytale.” We can imagine that the island will no longer hold that same sentiment now that they are going through this messy breakup!

Are you surprised that it is over between Ashley and Kurt, racing fans? Let us know in the comments (below).

