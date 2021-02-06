Natalie Portman Slams Tabloids For Pregnancy Rumors & Body Shaming -- No, She's Not Expecting!

Can we just stop assuming people are pregnant already simply because they have a normal stomach?!

On February 4, one tabloid posted some pics of Natalie Portman walking around in Australia where she’s currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder. In the shots, the reports highlight what they claimed could be a baby bump.

But, really though, from the way we see it: in the images, the 39-year-old’s literally wearing yoga pants that show off her bod! That’s it, and there’s nothing more to it! And it sounds like those reports jumped to some MAJOR conclusions.

Portman clapped back super fast to the speculation. On February 5, the mother of two posted an Instagram Story with a screenshot of the tabloid article in question. On the Story, she added these words around the headline and the beginning of the article:

“Hey, so I’m totally not pregnant… but apparently it’s still OK in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman’s body shape whenever they want? Do better.”

Yeah, she’s clearly angry and with good reason! Especially when the pics were totally not showing a pregnant stomach! We have enough negativity in this world. Do we really need any more?! Shame on anyone who’s jumping to conclusions about females expecting a child.

[Image via Natalie Portman/Instagram]