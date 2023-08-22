Natalie Portman Spotted With Benjamin Millepied After Alleged Affair -- Did She Take Him Back?!

If Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied can’t mend their relationship, you better be sure that they’ll at least be some rockin’ co-parents. But… which is it?

As the Where the Heart Is actress continues to come to terms with her estranged husband’s alleged affair, she’s making their children a priority. In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the two can be seen enjoying a soccer match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup final on Sunday night with their 12-year-old son Aleph.

The parents sat on either side of their son as they watched England’s Lionesses battle it out against Spain’s La Roja at the Stadium Australia in Sydney. Not adjacent to one another. Not that that necessarily means anything, but… It’s something.

Natalie sported a stylish tan coat over a simple white tee, while Ben opted for a dark jacket and scarf. Both, of course, looked great. In the pics, the Star Wars star can be seen hugging her son before he and his father leave early during halftime.

There definitely didn’t appear to be any romantic spark between Natalie and Benjamin. No, the dynamic really seems less like she’s taken him back and more like quality co-parenting.

It makes sense given we’ve heard she’s still unsure of their relationship’s fate. Benjamin was spotted out and about in France with a MUCH younger (just 25-year-old) climate activist named Camille Étienne. So you can understand Natalie’s issue. Even though she believes “he regrets what he did” and she’s determined to avoid her children having to suffer a “broken home”, it’s… Well, dammit it’s still just such a betrayal.

We still don’t know what Natalie will ultimately choose, but it does look like for today it’s not reconciliation. That’s our read.

