Is Natalie Portman Getting Her Groove Back Dating This Much Younger Movie Star?!

Is Natalie Portman moving on from her divorce already? With a much younger guy??

The Black Swan star was spotted on Tuesday outside Bar 69 in London having a very chill moment as she shared a cigarette with Paul Mescal! And we must say, she was glowing! Wow!

Paul’s career has been blowing up. If you haven’t seen him in his acclaimed performances in All Of Us Strangers or Aftersun, you likely will soon as he’s starring as the lead opposite Denzel Washington in the highly anticipated sequel to Gladiator. Yeah. He’s that guy already.

OK, so has this rising movie star and extremely eligible bachelor captured Nat’s eye? We would LOVE it if the 42-year-old Oscar winner was getting her groove back with a 28-year-old Irish hunk. They certainly look like they’re having a grand old time in the pics…

Newly-single Natalie Portman, 42, looks giddy with Paul Mescal, 28, as they get the giggles while enjoying a smoke outside a London bar… weeks after finalising divorce from Benjamin Millepied amid affair rumours https://t.co/p7pFyBuXUu pic.twitter.com/gltjaT4XZ7 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 30, 2024

So is this her rebound from Benjamin Millepied? It would be fair enough, considering he allegedly cheated with a MUCH younger woman!

Well, according to sources spilling to TMZ and ET later in the week, these two may have chemistry for days, but they are strictly friends! Apparently they met for the first time doing one of those Variety Actors on Actors interviews last year and got on like a house on fire.

We mean, that’s lovely too, of course! A girl definitely needs her friends after a divorce as well. But we did love the idea of her winning the breakup in such an iconic way…

Do YOU want Natalie and Paul to be a couple??

