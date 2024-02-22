Natalie Portman Addresses 'Terrible' Benjamin Millepied Cheating Scandal

Natalie Portman is addressing the situation between her and estranged (?) husband Benjamin Millepied.

Since last summer, the Star Wars actress has been plagued with some pretty disheartening allegations regarding her marriage… and really specifically, her husband’s alleged extra-marital activities. But she has absolutely “no desire” to talk about it.

While chatting with Vanity Fair for an interview published on Wednesday, the 42-year-old was asked specifically about what it was like for her dealing with all her husband’s cheating rumors in the public eye — and she said a lot without saying too much. She concisely responded:

“It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it.”

Clearly the whole situation is pretty sore…

Last June, a source told French outlet Voici that Natalie apparently CAUGHT Benjamin cheating on her with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne. Since then, we’ve heard varying things about their marital status, with an insider telling Us Weekly in September that they’re “not back together,” but that the V for Vendetta star is working on trying to rebuild her trust. The spouses share son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6.

