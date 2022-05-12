28-Year-Old Man Accused Of Killing His Mom On Fishing Trip & Sinking The Boat To Gain $7M Inheritance

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Vermont man is accused of killing his mother and grandfather in an elaborate scheme to inherit the family’s multi-million-dollar estate.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont, Nathan Carman (above, inset) was arrested on Tuesday on an eight-count indictment that included a charge of murder on the high seas.

Feds accused the 28-year-old of luring his mother, Linda Carman, out on an apparent fishing trip off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016, during which Nathan allegedly murdered her and then intentionally sunk his boat, named Chicken Pox. The suspect spent eight days adrift at sea on a life raft before he was rescued by the crew of another vessel. Linda’s body was never found.

The indictment also accused Nathan of fatally shooting his grandfather, John Chakalos, at the 87-year-old’s home in Windsor, Connecticut, with a gun he bought at a store in New Hampshire. Nathan was allegedly the last person to see his grandfather when the pair had dinner on December 20, 2013. The next morning, John was found dead in his home with three gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

While Nathan hasn’t been formally charged with his grandfather’s killing, investigators said both slayings were part of a “scheme to obtain money and property from Chakalos’ estate and related family trusts,” per the indictment. At the time of his death, Chakalos left behind an estate worth more than $29 million to his four adult daughters, including Nathan’s mother. As Linda’s sole heir, Nathan stood to receive about $7 million.

Prosecutors claimed Nathan fabricated stories to cover up both killings, saying in the docs:

“During the cover-up, Carman misrepresented his involvement in and responsibility for those deaths to law enforcement, to his family, to those who made inquiries about the deaths and their circumstances, and to others who challenged his cover-up or challenged his rights to his grandfather’s assets.”

In a motion to detain Nathan, the US Attorney’s Office said he’s a danger to the community, writing, “Carman is alleged to have killed for money, and there is no reason to believe that he would not also kill to gain advantage to a criminal case.” The motion stressed that Nathan’s mental issues have gone untreated for the past decade and provides further reason to believe that he poses a threat to society.

Nathan entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment on Wednesday. The detention hearing is scheduled for Monday, and a pre-trial conference has been set for August 12.

If convicted of murdering his mother, Nathan faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

