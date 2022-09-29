Ex-Try Guys Star Ned Fulmer & Wife Photographed Wearing Wedding Rings After Affair Reveal!

Former Try Guys star Ned Fulmer and his wife are putting up something of a united front.

The now-disgraced YouTube star and his wife, Ariel Fulmer, were both spotted walking to their cars on Wednesday. According to paparazzi photos of the pair of social media personalities, they were each walking out of their house — more or less together — while taking their kids to school in separate cars.

According to TMZ, which first published the pics on Wednesday afternoon, the duo were both wearing their wedding rings when they were seen walking out of the house. They apparently left the home in separate cars, and took separate kids to school. But here’s the thing — they each ended up at the same school for drop-off! Um, OK?!

The news outlet notes that they did leave in separate directions after the drop-off, so maybe they had different places to be. You can see pics of the pair (with wedding bands on their fingers!!) at the link HERE.

Of course, the internet blew up on Tuesday as word about Ned’s apparent affair began to leak out. Hours later, he confirmed the “consensual workplace relationship” not long after he was officially canned by the Try Guys, writing this on social media:

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Ariel came through with her own statement following his firing, too:

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me – it means a lot. Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

And so life goes on — at least when it comes to school drop-off.

