NeNe Leakes Calls Out Homewrecker Lawsuit, Says She 'Would Never' Steal Someone's Husband!

NeNe Leakes is defending herself in the court of public opinion!

As we reported earlier this week, the 55-year-old reality TV veteran is being sued by a woman named Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh in the state of North Carolina for allegedly stealing away her then-husband, Nyonisela Sioh, while the two were still in a relationship.

But the illicit intimacy accusation isn’t going to proceed in court without the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum getting to voice her take on the matter in public! And on Thursday evening, according to TMZ and others, NeNe did just that!

The former Bravo star took to Instagram Live on Thursday night and posted a video for her fans and followers. In it, NeNe slammed the lawsuit’s homewrecking allegations in one fell swoop, saying:

“I’m already out here a husband stealer and this is too much. And ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never.”

She didn’t stop there, either, delivering some of her patented sass on the matter as well:

“Nobody wants to steal nobody else’s problems, honey.”

Ha!

Per the outlet, she also told her followers to “show each other a little more love,” so perhaps she’s trying to de-escalate the situation a little bit. Still, her comments are strong and leave no doubt as to her thoughts on the filing. We would expect nothing less from the much-followed and always-feisty RHOA alum!

As we previously reported, Tehmeh-Sioh is seeking over $100,000 in damages from NeNe for emotional distress, public humiliation via social media posts, and loss of affection from her husband leading to the eventual dissolution of her marriage to Nyonisela.

NeNe appeared content to keep flaunting her relationship with the man on Thursday night even despite the lawsuit, as she shared a few snaps of them together a party with her RHOA-adjacent pals and other friends. As you can see (below), her IG Stories were poppin’ off:

Well then!

Clearly, Leakes isn’t too bothered by the court filing against her up in the state of North Carolina. And she’s content to ride out her relationship with her partner no matter what!

Of course, this isn’t the only lawsuit that NeNe is currently involved in. As we’ve been reporting, the reality TV veteran is suing Bravo and its producers for reportedly fostering a supremely toxic environment on the set of RHOA during her long run on the hit show. When that suit was first revealed back in April, NeNe also publicly called out former co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann over alleged instances of “systemic racism” during filming.

In a statement given nearly two months ago to The Hollywood Reporter, Leakes’ attorney David deRubertis called out Andy Cohen himself, and said:

“From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from costar Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives.”

FWIW, Kim is not named in NeNe’s lawsuit against Bravo.

Between these two cases, there’s clearly plenty of legal drama to go around right now!

