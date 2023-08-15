Former NFL Running Back Alex Collins Dead At 28 After Florida Motorcycle Crash

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Former NFL running back Alex Collins has died in a tragic motorcycle crash in Florida.

The ex-football star was traveling via motorcycle on a road in the city of Lauderdale Lakes late on Sunday night when he was struck by another motorist. First responders rushed to the scene, but he was pronounced dead. He was just 28 years old.

According to TMZ, Collins was riding on a 2004 Suzuki GSX-600K when a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban reportedly made a left turn crossing over lanes in front of him at around 10:20 pm local time on Sunday night. Collins struck the Suburban at high speed, and he was thrown from the motorcycle. When authorities arrived at the scene of the brutal crash, they determined Collins had been killed.

Per that news outlet, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is now investigating the circumstances that led to the accident. They report that the woman driving the Suburban stayed on the scene and has been cooperating with authorities. One of his former teams, the Baltimore Ravens, was first to confirm Collins’ death on Monday evening:

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins.

Collins would have turned 29 years old on the 26th of this month. He played five years in the NFL for the Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks. A Fort Lauderdale native who played college football at the University of Arkansas, Collins’ best pro year came with Baltimore in 2017 when he rushed for nearly 1,000 yards.

He had been signed to play with the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League this year, but was on the team’s injured reserve list for much of the season. We send our condolences to Collins’ friends, family, and loved ones. Rest In Peace…

