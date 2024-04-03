Nick Cannon's Controversial Defense Of Diddy After Cassie Lawsuit Resurfaces Amid Raids!

Nick Cannon is having a hard time when it comes to the Diddy and Cassie situation.

Before s**t REALLY hit the fan for the Bad Boy for Life rapper, before his homes got raided by feds, reportedly as part of a sweeping sex trafficking investigation, Nick talked in detail about the first allegations. You know, Cassie‘s 2023 lawsuit, which was settled within 24 hours of filing — and accused Diddy of rape, abuse, and more.

In an interview on The Way Up with Angela Yee, Nick didn’t exactly defend Diddy against the accusations, but he did caution folks who didn’t know them about casting any judgments:

“There’s a lot of things that we probably don’t know the details on, but we’re all on the outside looking in. When you start to hear stuff, you don’t know how to feel because, like, you know these people.”

He added that it’s a different can of worms when the person being accused of terrible behavior is someone you know:

“We’re sitting back, you know, praying and hoping for the best, but then at the same time, when you know individuals, it’s like a family member when you hear something happen, you’re like, ‘Damn, I don’t agree with the behavior, but I care for the person.’”

The 43-year-old continued by again telling folks to be patient, basically telling everyone to stop judging Diddy and hang back:

“We’re watching it in real time and we don’t know how to feel because we don’t know the truth and we don’t know everything. When it’s revealed, it’ll be revealed.”

Well… it’s a bit more revealed now, isn’t it? The feds are investigating Diddy for sex trafficking and more! Obviously he’s innocent until proven guilty — in a court of law. But Homeland Security doesn’t just raid homes for kicks. Clearly there’s a lot of evidence already! So yeah, Nick’s comments haven’t aged well.

And you know what? They weren’t seen as great from the start either! The Drumline star faced a lot of backlash right away for what fans saw as a defense of his pal Diddy. So much so he had to clarify his message in an episode of his Counsel Culture podcast in February! The Masked Singer host explained he’s conflicted when it comes to taking a stance on Cassie’s case against the rapper:

“I find difficulty when I’m asked about people that I know … They asked me about Puff and I answered it as honestly as I knew how to answer it. I know these people. They’re not just public figures to me. So I have to almost do this dance about when it comes up, because just as much as I know Diddy, I know Cassie.”

He continued:

“I think what they brought up is, like, I said I’m kind of praying for Cassie. Trying to find the high frequency in knowing the story, knowing the right thing to talk about. I was like, this is someone who was hurt, who was victimized, but then when this question goes a little but further, like, ‘So what about Puff?’ I don’t know how to feel about that.”

He did cite how Diddy was there for him when he caught heat for making Antisemitic comments:

“When I was going through my stuff, someone that called, checked on me, stood by me, stood up for me, and I was like, ‘What do I owe you?’

“Owe” him?? Does he think one should stay loyal to a rapist? To an abuser of women? We also wonder if this was all because Diddy was there for him… And not because of any other reasons… Watch the clip (below):

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? How have these comments aged in the wake of Diddy’s home raids? Let us know down in the comments.

