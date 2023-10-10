Nick Cannon Shares Rare Pic With Twins Monroe & Moroccan At His Birthday Celebrations!

Nick Cannon had a very happy birthday this year alongside his loved ones!

On Instagram on Monday, following his birthday on Sunday, the 43-year-old shared some sweet snaps from his celebrations, which included a few of his 11 kiddos. The TV personality posted a video of his daughters Golden, Powerful, and Rise working hard baking their dad some treats. In the caption, he wrote:

“Golden, Pow Pow and Rizzy Rise made me the most Ncredible gifts today!! Truly my sunshine! Even though I’m not big on celebrating myself on this day my children are the best gifts one could ask for! Thank you Gang! Daddy loves you”

Ch-ch-check out the ADORBS video (below):

Soon after, The Masked Singer host shared another snippet from his party, which featured his twins Monroe and Moroccan, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. They dug into the sweets their half siblings made alongside their grandma, Nick’s momma Beth Gardner. He wrote below the picture:

“What a way to end this birthday!! With my First Borns and my Momma on her Birthing Day!!”

Aww! Sweet!

Fans couldn’t help but notice that Beth looks SO much like Mariah in this photo, though — and we definitely can see the resemblance! So wild… Do U see it??

Missing from the celebrations were his other six children; Zion, Zillion, Legendary Love, Onyx Ice Cole, Beautiful, and Halo. At least on social media pics, that is. So it seems as though he’s still got some celebrating to do! LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Mariah Carey/Instagram/WENN/Avalon]