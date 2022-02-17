It’s A…? Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Reveal Sex & Due Date Of Their First Baby!

Save the confetti — Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are skipping the gender reveal party and just telling us all the exciting deets of their pregnancy!

On Tuesday, nearly two weeks after announcing that they are expecting their first little one together, the happy couple returned to share even more news with followers — specifically the gender and due date of their baby! First, BAG uploaded an intimate photo of his hand caressing Sharna’s baby bump while enjoying the sunset on a beach. The important info was spilled in the caption, in which he wrote:

“We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes we are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July :)) @sharnaburgess, I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby ”

Aw! Another baby boy for Brian!! And he’s coming around July 4th — what a fun summer it’ll be for them!

Related: Tristan Thompson’s Baby Momma Says He’s Done ‘Nothing To Support Their Son’

Ch-ch-check out the announcement:

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star currently has four sons, so he knows a thing or two about raising boys by now! Hah! But for the 36-year-old, this will be a whole new adventure. The Dancing With The Stars pro dancer is clearly over the moon about being pregnant, writing on her page:

“And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022 @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky ”

But just because this is her first baby doesn’t mean that she’s ignoring all the kids in Green’s life. In fact, the expecting momma shared a stunning photo that involved almost all of the actor’s mini-mes. In the black-and-white pic, she stands in a bathing suit while almost the entire family’s hands touch her bump. Take a look!

Love it!!

Related: How Prince William Spoiled Kate Middleton On Valentine’s Day!

The tiny hands of Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 — who BAG shares with ex-wife Megan Fox — are so adorable!! Acknowledging the absence of 19-year-old Kassius, whom Brian shares with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil, Sharna noted of the priceless pic:

@kassius_marcil_green we are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you xx”

Green and Burgess have been going steady since October 2020 and it is clear that they mesh so well in each other’s lives. They seem closer than ever now that they are embarking on this next chapter. Speaking off, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month:

“Sharna is over the moon about becoming pregnant. She’s looking forward to the journey she’s about to embark on these next few months. She’s going to embrace her body fully and let everything happen naturally.”

Can’t wait to see her evolve into a wonderful parent! Seeing her embrace all of her beau’s kids is proof that she’s a natural! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Build Series/YouTube & Sharna Burgess/Instagram]