Chet Hanks Insists He's 'Had To Work And Earn Everything' -- Tom & Rita Wilson Did Not Just Give Him Money

Chet Hanks is making his own way! Or… something!

Of course, the eldest son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and the half brother of Colin Hanks, has been making headlines for years with various weird, notorious, funny, and bizarre antics. (And also highly concerning and inappropriate s**t, too.) But now, he wants to strike out on his own, and make a name for himself??

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old took to YouTube and posted a 14-minute-long video in which he discussed the “double-edged sword” of growing up in a famous family. Speaking candidly about his upbringing, the Shameless alum opened up with apparent details about how his mom and dad tried to keep him grounded from a young age.

Explaining how he “wouldn’t change [his] situation for anything,” Chet shared:

“I’m very blessed. I got to do a lot of cool shit that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do. I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly in private planes … The truth is, it is a double-edged sword. It’s a lot more complicated, and not so many people understand it. You’ve got to keep in mind that fame is the most powerful drug known to man. It can also be the most destructive. … It creates a lot of jealously, a lot of envy.”

At one point during the video, Chet opens up a bit about his family life.

Calling his famous father “beloved,” and noting that everyone around them placed the Forrest Gump star “on a pedestal,” Chet revealed how difficult it was to be Tom’s son at some points, saying:

“On top of fame already being toxic, I wasn’t even famous, I was just the son of somebody famous, so I hadn’t even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition. … People automatically assumed in general that I would just be a really arrogant, entitled, spoiled brat, even though I really wasn’t. My parents didn’t spoil me, I was never given money or an allowance. I had to work and earn everything that I’ve made. It’s been that way for my entire life.”

There are some weird moments in the video, too. But what else would you expect from Chet?! For example, he argues that “everything was earned” in his life by saying this:

“Growing up, if I needed money to go out and have fun with my friends, my dad would be like, ‘OK, you want some money? Go wash my car. I’ll give you 60 bucks.’ Everything was earned and I’m grateful for that.”

Uh… what?! Ooookay! Still, he acknowledges that he came through a difficult point in his life over the last few years, and only now, the Empire alum claims, is he in a better and healthier state of mind:

“That defensive attitude, that chip on my shoulder, that posturing, led me down the wrong path, because I felt that I had something to prove. It just led me down a path of self-destruction through my 20s. Today I’m grateful. I’ve changed my life. I’ve no longer gone down that self-destructive road, dealing with my anger and resentment by self-destructing, by pleasure-seeking, through partying, drugs, alcohol, substances, everything. Now I’m just focusing on doing the work and being the best me I can be.”

Hey, if that’s really true, then more power to him, we suppose. Here is the full video (below):

BTW, Chet has a plan for himself from here: he wants to become a personal trainer. The Catch Me If You Can star’s son spoke to TMZ about his intentions with his new company, HanxFit. Explaining to the outlet how he’s “done talking” about his famous family, the Patois-speaking man claimed he’s solely focused on personal growth and development, and physical fitness.

FWIW, Chet has apparently been working hard in the gym. In late January, he showed off this before-and-after pic set on his Instagram account, revealing the work he’d been putting in on his own body:

That’s great! Good for him. And now, uhhh, he’s apparently ready to do that with other people, too. He lays it all out on the HanxFit website, boasting in one statement over there:

“By joining me on this journey of Self-Mastery, I’m going to share with you what worked for me, as well as help you discover what works for you to live up to your Highest Potential. All that is required is a desire for growth — physical growth, intellectual growth, and spiritual growth. It’s not just about fitness — Self-Mastery is a process of Mind, Body, and Soul.”

Hmmm. Physical, intellectual, and spiritual growth with… Chet Hanks? Thoughts?

