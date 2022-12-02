Mel B Calls James Corden The ‘Biggest D**khead’ She's Ever Met In Hollywood!

Scary Spice is not holding back her opinions on James Corden!

Mel B stopped by the British program The Big Narstie Show on Friday, and co-host Mo Gilligan asked her who had been the “biggest d**khead she’d ever met” over the years. Her response? She called out the controversial comedian! And a couple other names you might be familiar with as well:

“So, there’s a few. James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J, and me.”

Ha! WHAT?! Of course, some people might be thrown off by the 47-year-old singer naming her fellow Spice Girls member. But she quickly clarified that while she has a lot of love for Ginger, she also thinks her fellow Spice can be “really f**king annoying.” Hey, makes sense — they had to tour together after all! And you know what? She named herself, too — so clearly she takes equal responsibility for that.

As for Jessie J, she and Mel beefed back in 2019 after Scary called the pop singer “overrated” on a radio interview. So that’s to be expected.

Related: Has James Been Stealing Jokes From British Comedians For Years?!

But when it comes to James? Well, she was not joking when she claimed he’s one of the worst celebs in the business! Mel — who appeared on The Late Late Show in 2016 and 2018 — explained the host “hasn’t been very nice” to his crew, something we’ve heard ourselves, too! She said:

“I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with — whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting. We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice, and he hasn’t been very nice.”

She’s not the only one who thinks the Gavin & Stacey alum hasn’t been a very pleasant person to be around! As you may recall, the owner of the New York City restaurant Balthazar, Keith McNally, blasted James for being the “most abusive” customer he’s ever had, writing in a heated Instagram post in October:

“James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

Keith backed his statement by recounting two incidents with James, including one where he demanded free drinks and threatened to write a negative Yelp review after finding hair in his food back in June. Another moment saw him “yelling like crazy” at a server over his wife’s eggs.

As a result of his poor behavior, the restaurateur temporarily banned the Into The Woods actor from the establishment, but Keith reversed it later after receiving an apology. However, that did not last long as James was then re-barred from Balthazar when he insisted to The New York Times he had not “done anything wrong.” After most likely facing some pressure from fans and CBS, the comedian did address it on his talk show — but in kind of a non-apology way that still sent the message he didn’t do anything wrong, saying:

“Because I didn’t shout or scream or didn’t get up out of my seat, I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language, I’ve been walking around thinking that I haven’t done anything wrong. But the truth is I have. I made a rude comment and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server.”

He added:

“I accept everybody’s opinion. I also hate, as I said to the owner that day, that I’ve upset anybody ever. It was never my intention, it just wasn’t. And I love that restaurant, I love the staff there. I hope I’m allowed in again one day, so when I’m back in New York, I can go there and apologize in person, which is something I would absolutely do.”

But Keith wasn’t accepting this second attempt at a public apology! The owner later said on the ‘gram he has “given up” on James, claiming he told “a massive lie AGAIN.” So clearly, Keith would 100 percent agree with Mel’s assessment of James after everything that went down between them!

Wonder what the television personality will say about the Spice Up Your Life artist’s comments… Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube]