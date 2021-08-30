Nick Jonas Enjoys His 'Snack' Of A Wife Priyanka Chopra!

We’ve heard the term “snack” before, but we’ve never seen it taken so literally!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have always been very vocal about their love for each other on social media, but this latest Instagram may take the cake. (No pun intended.) The couple showed off a silly, sexy sunbathing shot where the actress looks good enough to eat… and her hubby is ready to take a bite!

In the post, shared on Sunday, the Quantico alum snapped a selfie in her bikini while her boybander beau jokingly took a fork and knife to her derrière. She captioned the shot:

“Snack “

The former Disney Channel star reposted the pic to his IG Story, writing:

“Perfect Sunday”

In another post, the 39-year-old showed off her beach bod with a complimentary caption:

“Sundays like this tho… “

Continuing the theme, Nick commented:

“Yummy”

Clearly, the couple was vibing — but not everyone enjoyed the very hungry public display of affection. Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra, a fellow Bollywood star, commented on the booty pic:

“Jeej! Mimi didi! What is going on here the family is on instagram ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed”

LOLz! The perils of posting thirst traps online. Or does it count as a thirst trap if your husband is present with a fork and knife at the ready? Either way, Priyanka and Nick clearly aren’t afraid to share a little sexiness with the world, even if it makes their family blush!

[Image via Apega/WENN & Priyanka Chopra/Instagram]