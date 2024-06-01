Nicki Minaj Suggests Racism Played A Role In Her Amsterdam Arrest -- Which Local Police Think Is ‘Annoying’!

Nicki Minaj has a theory on why she was arrested… But Amsterdam police ain’t buying into it!

Last week, the Barbie Dreams rapper captured EVERYONE’S attention after filming herself getting arrested in Amsterdam. We now know it was because she allegedly had marijuana pre rolls in her luggage while trying to board a flight to Manchester. She claimed the pre rolls belonged to her security guard, and she was ultimately fined an unknown amount of money and released. She later went on an X (Twitter) rant about the situation, claiming the police were paid “big money to try to sabotage” her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. But that’s not her only theory.

Related: Fans Furious Over Eminem’s ‘Disgusting’ Megan Thee Stallion Diss In New Song!

During a recent live stream on Stationhead, the 41-year-old suggested that part of the reason she was arrested had to do with her race:

“Knowing that something is being done to you on purpose simply because you are a confident other race. But I’m not going to get into it and tell you guys the joy they took in it.”

She also seemed to suggest sexism played a role in her treatment as well, as she went on to say that the only officer who “had a heart” was a woman. Listen to the clip (below):

But the Dutch Military Police wholeheartedly disagree.

A spokesperson told Netherlands news organization NOS that she was arrested only because of the drugs in her bag. The rep added it’s “annoying that she drew that card.” Department spokesperson Robert Kappel later clarified the comment to TMZ on Saturday, revealing that Nicki’s racial profiling claim is what’s “annoying.”

YIKES!

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Image via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube]