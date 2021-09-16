Nicki Minaj Suspended From Twitter Over Baseless COVID Vaccine Claims, As Experts Waste Time Debunking It!

Nicki Minaj may enjoy “being f**king dumb,” but gurl shouldn’t be surprised that making other people f**king dumb in regards to something as life-and-death as COVID vaccines is enough to get her suspended from Twitter!

As we reported, the superstar shared a completely baseless rumor about COVID-19 vaccination side effects on Wednesday, claiming that a friend of her cousin in Trinidad and Tobago became “impotent” after taking the vaccine and “his testicles became swollen.”

Nicki didn’t share any evidence confirming this incident really happened — but, in what read as compelling MAGA folklore, this alleged medical issue caused this supposed cousin’s friend’s fiancée to call off their wedding. Because of course it did.

Can we get a *Sure, Jan*?

Fortunately, the truth has since been revealed. When asked about the rumor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, said it was baseless, telling press:

“There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen.”

Moreover, Trinidad and Tobago’s health minister was forced to debunk the rumor as well. In a televised press conference, he admitted that “so much time” was wasted fact-checking the claim, but confirmed that there was not a single reported case of a COVID vaccine causing swollen testicles or impotence:

The Health Minister of Trinidad & Tobago has stated that there was no reported case of a Covid vaccine causing swollen testicles or impotencepic.twitter.com/9urekOjfQm — UberFacts (@UberFacts) September 15, 2021

For her part, Nicki didn’t seem concerned that she was spreading misinformation to her 22.6 million Twitter followers (you’d think someone who felt the need to thoroughly “research” COVID-19 vaccines before getting one herself would want to research a dumb rumor before tweeting it to the masses). But the rapper did make a point to tell fans that she had since been put into “Twitter jail.”

It is unclear what post prompted her suspension, but Nicki also recently tweeted out a clip from Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who praised the star for her vaccine claims on his show Tuesday evening.

The New York native confirmed the Twitter suspension on her Instagram Stories, writing:

“I’m in Twitter jail y’all. They didn’t like what I was saying over there on that block, I guess my poll was gonna be… Asking questions is okay… I like being fkng dumb… Then boom. Can’t tweet.”

Yes, asking questions *is* okay, Onika, but tweeting out an unfounded rumor to millions of people — many of which may not follow up to see if said rumor is true before spreading it to more people — isn’t “asking questions.”

It’s spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines, which can literally result in the deaths of millions of people. It isn’t just f**king dumb; it’s f**king dangerous. So… yeah, gurl — Twitter jail sounds like the right place for someone like that!

