Nicola Peltz & ‘Baby Sis’ Harper Beckham Twin In Cute New TikTok! Watch!

Nicola Peltz Beckham is loving her role as big sis!

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old dropped a cute new TikTok with her “baby sis” Harper Beckham — and these two are seriously SO adorable!

Posing for the camera as they did their makeup, the in-laws matched in pink outfits while dancing to Coi Leray’s Twinnem. Nicola had her brunette tresses pulled back in a half-up, half-down ‘do as she sported a black off-the-shoulder top and a pink skirt, while the 12-year-old let her blonde locks flow while opting for a pink dress. The two kept things silly while lip syncing and sharing sunglasses. The Transformers: Age of Extinction star captioned the vid:

“twinning with my baby sis”

See (below):

They even continued the fun in another TikTok, which you can see (below):

Awww! We love them!

Just in October, Nicolas showed Harper some love on Instagram after watching Victoria Beckham’s fashion show.

We bet Brooklyn is one proud husband!

