Victoria Beckham Gushes About Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz In Loving B-Day Tribute!

Victoria Beckham sent some love to daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham, on her birthday!

Posh Spice took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet tribute to the actress turning 29. She wrote alongside a video of them dancing on the beach together, with Nicola impressively sporting a wedged heel during the light-hearted moment:

“Happy birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham… We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!! The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!!! Xxxxxx.”

And the tribute didn’t end there! Victoria then went on to share several posts on her Instagram Stories to celebrate her special day, including an adorable one of Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham. The fashion designer repeatedly wrote, “We love you” in the photos. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

David Beckham also took a moment to pay tribute to Nicola on her birthday, sharing a sweet photo of Brooklyn giving her a piggyback ride on the beach and a family photo. Look (below):

It appears all is truly well between Victoria and Nicola after those feud rumors! Reactions to the birthday tribute, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

