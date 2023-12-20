Timothée Chalamet Admits Kylie Jenner Was A BIG Distraction At Beyoncé Concert!

Timothée Chalamet was SO distracted by his girl that he forgot where he was! LOLz!

We’re sure you remember how he and Kylie Jenner got everyone talking when they were spotted locking lips at Beyoncé‘s birthday concert back in September. We mean, how could anyone forget?! The fresh new couple were all over each other at the time, sitting in the VIP section they were finally making their relationship fully public with some serious PDA. They made out and were very hands ON the entire show.

It was an incredible night! And Timmy hasn’t forgotten — er, well, he hasn’t forgotten the kissing part! Bey’s show is another story…

In a new interview with MTV that premiered on Monday across their socials, the Call Me By Your Name star was asked by host Josh Horowitz what his favorite concert moment of 2023 was. Racking his brain, the actor said:

“I don’t know if I went to any concerts in 2023.”

Oops!

Josh quickly reminded him that he, in fact, did attend the Renaissance World Tour in El Lay — to which the 27-year-old seemingly got a little embarrassed:

“Oh, Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, that was great!”

Ha! His mind was definitely somewhere else while the Houston native was belting out her hits. With a cheeky grin, the Wonka actor quipped:

“Hard to be present.”

We bet! LOLz! Ch-ch-check out the adorbs clip (below):

These two are just so in love!! No hard feelings to the Queen B! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

