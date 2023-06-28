SURPRISE! Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Baby #4 Via Surrogate!!

Congratulations are in order for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend! The 37-year-old model dropped the surprise announcement on Wednesday that she and her hubby welcomed a fourth child!

She made the surprise announcement on Instagram, revealing that the couple welcomed a baby boy named Wren Alexander Stephens via a surrogate! Chrissy wrote on the platform:

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children.”

Following the devastating loss of their son Jack, Chrissy shared that she read out to a surrogacy agency in 2021. But amid their search for a surrogate, she became pregnant with her daughter Esti through IVF. During this time, the couple also met their surrogate Alexandra who she called “the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine.”

When the first embryo wasn’t successful for Alexandra, she went through surgeries to make sure their second transfer worked — which it obviously was! Wren then ended up being born before midnight on June 19. You can read her entire story about the process and the first pictures of her baby boy (below):

Amazing news!

Congratulations to Chrissy and John on their new little one!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]