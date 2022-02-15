Novak Djokovic Claims He’s Willing To Lose His Chance At Being The 'Greatest' Tennis Player Ever Over Anti-Vaccination Status!

Novak Djokovic is willing to risk his legacy if that means staying unvaccinated against COVID-19! Wut??

As we’ve reported, the tennis star (who is unvaccinated) was deported from Australia amid the Australian Open after the country’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, personally canceled his visa for fear that his presence might create “civil unrest” and encourage other anti-vaxxers. Since Novak has no intention to get vaccinated at the moment, he now risks his chance at becoming “the greatest player that ever picked up a racket, statistically,” as BBC News puts it. Shockingly, it turns out the 34-year-old is well aware of that — and he’s okay to sit on the sidelines while his dreams pass him by!

Novak is just one Grand Slam singles win away from tying with his rival Rafael Nadal, who currently has 21 Grand Slam titles, the most of any male competitor. So after all that hard work, he’s willing to just walk away from the game?! It’s hard to fathom that.

Speaking to BBC News about the situation on Tuesday, Novak — nicknamed No-vaxx — explained:

“That’s the price I’m willing to pay.”

The Serbian athlete continued:

“Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can.”

That said, Djokovic did confirm that he was vaccinated as a child, adding:

“I was never against vaccination, but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.”

Hmm. Sounds pretty similar to anti-vaxxers’ complaints…

But if he’s willing to stay away from tournaments while others compete as safely as possible, then we suppose that’s not so bad! At least he has compassion for those who have been impacted by the pandemic and doesn’t think the whole thing is a hoax. Interestingly, he also hasn’t ruled out the possibility of getting the vaccine, saying that he’s “keeping [his] mind open,” noting:

“Because we are all trying to find, collectively, a best possible solution to end COVID.”

Trying to justify his stance further, the controversial star insisted:

“I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus.”

Well… his efforts would be a lot more helpful if he got the shot! Just saying!!! He’s definitely walking a thin line with this explanation, for sure. Hear more from his first sit-down interview on the topic (below).

