Brittany Cartwright Reveals The Surprising Reason Behind Her ‘Frowning Face’ On The Valley!

Brittany Cartwright has a few things to say to fans about the change in her appearance!

You may have noticed in all of the sneak peeks and trailers for The Valley that the 35-year-old reality star appears to have a frown on her face constantly in the confessionals. Well, Brittany has an explanation for all of that. And no, before you ask, the look on her face has nothing to do with her marriage troubles with her estranged husband, Jax Taylor. Well, at least barring a few arguments the couple appears to get into during the debut season!

A preview for The Valley revealed Brittany, with a bandage wrapped around her head, had liposuction done on her chin! That was after being “self-conscious” for “the longest time” about her double chin — or “turkey gobbler” as she called it. Watch the teaser (below):

On the latest episode of her and Jax’s When Reality Hits podcast, Brittany further explained the procedure temporarily affected her face and caused the “frown face” we see on our screens. She explained to Jax and guest Kristen Doute:

“I feel like almost all season long, I’m going to have a frown face. And there is no context [in] the trailer of what is going on with my freaking mouth.”

Now you may be thinking: Why would Britt get lipo while filming a show? Was it for a storyline? Was that the only time she could get the procedure done? According to Brittany, she actually got liposuction and a microneedling face treatment three weeks before production began! It just took longer than expected for her appearance to return to normal. Oh no! Thankfully, though, everything is fine now! She said:

“My mouth is back to normal now, thank God! Like, three weeks before we started filming, I had work done on my double chin. He did a little bit of lipo under my double chin. And then he did this thing called Morpheus8. I’ll just go ahead and say it: double chins — we call it the turkey gobbler — runs in my family.”

When filming began, Brittany did not plan to be still wearing a bandage. Even her doctors, she noted, believed her face “would be back to normal” by then, especially since the procedure wasn’t too “invasive”:

“No matter what I was going through, no matter how much weight I lost, I still felt like I had something there. It wasn’t that invasive. It was just under my chin. But my doctors thought that my face would be back to normal by the time that we started filming.”

However, that was not the case! So most of the season, Brittany was left with a “frowning face”:

“For majority of the season, it’s going to look like whenever I’m upset or something, that I’ve got, like, a frowning face. And in the beginning, it was so hilarious because I had to literally put my finger on my bottom lip so that I could speak because my bottom lip would not move up and down.”

Oof! At least she had a good attitude about it in the beginning! But we are glad everything is back to normal now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

