NSYNC Is Reuniting At The VMAs!! HOWEVER...

OMG! It’s happening?!?! It looks like *NSYNC is about to reunite!!

A source connected to the boy band revealed on Tuesday morning that the group is set to appear at the VMAs later on Tuesday night!! The show will be taped at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. And we are SO excited to hear this little piece of boy band nostalgia will be front-and-center for it!

But before you get your hopes up, it’s time for the other shoe to drop: per TMZ, there won’t be a performance. Instead, all the singers are expected to be presenting during the show. Still exciting tho!

Fans began to suspect this might be happening after spotting most of the musicians in NYC over the weekend. Justin Timberlake was seen at the US Open, Joey Fatone was happily posing with fans in the streets, and Lance Bass was photographed getting a drink in Manhattan. Similarly, JC Chasez was pictured riding in a private jet via his manager’s Instagram. There was no clear destination, but New York seems like a likely bet! And now we know it!

The only person who hasn’t been seen in the Big Apple yet is Chris Kirkpatrick. That said, he did post a 9/11 tribute which included a photo of the New York Fire Department truck. It’s unclear if he snapped the photo himself or not, but the sentiment was obviously much-appreciated.

Also, the heartthrobs have seemingly been teasing a reunion for quite some time. Most significantly, fans think there’s a track on the new Trolls movie by the band, but the full song or title hasn’t been released yet so it’s hard to know.

Anyways, only a few more hours to find out if this is really happening! Their last performance together was the 2013 VMAs, so it’s a perfect set-up for them.

And who doesn’t love a 10-year anniversary?!

Tell us if you’re excited to see them together again (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & NSYNC/YouTube]