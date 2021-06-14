NYC Mother Allegedly Threw 2 Kids Out Second-Story Window Before Jumping Herself -- Naked!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

On Saturday, a mother in Brooklyn, New York allegedly threw her 1-month-old baby daughter and 2-year-old son out of a second-story apartment window before jumping herself. According to Daily News, they were all naked at the time.

Eyewitnesses (pictured above) recounted the traumatic moment for Pix 11. After alerted by the crash of the air conditioning unit getting pushed out the window (pictured on balcony above), neighbor Shandie Harrison recalled:

“We saw the newborn, we started screaming. It was three of them naked on the ground, the mom, the newborn baby, and another little child.”

After the 24-year-old mother jumped, Harrison’s brother-in-law, Carl Chin (inset), leapt over a fence to stop her from pounding the baby’s head into the ground. Both witnesses believe the woman needs “serious help” and that she intended to “kill the baby.”

The newborn is currently in critical condition, according to police. The mother and son were also taken to the hospital, but only suffered minor injuries. Here’s to hoping all those involved get the proper care to recover after trauma like this.

