Oklahoma Mother Charged With Child Neglect After 12-Year-Old Daughter Births Child By 'Boyfriend' Twice Her Age

A mother in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged with child neglect after authorities discovered that her 12-year-old daughter had given birth to a child by a 24-year-old man.

Desiree Castaneda (mugshot pictured above, left) was taken into custody on Thursday by the Tulsa Police Department in the state of Oklahoma. The 33-year-old was officially charged with child neglect as well as one count of enabling child sexual abuse, according to online jail records first reported by People.

Castaneda’s arrest comes two weeks after her then-pregnant 12-year-old daughter was brought to a local Tulsa hospital to give birth by a man named Juan Miranda-Jara (mugshot pictured above, right). When authorities confronted Miranda-Jara about the girl’s condition, he allegedly told them that he was the baby’s biological father.

Miranda-Jara was arrested and hit with his own child sexual abuse charges back on July 14, while the girl was still in labor and in the hospital giving birth. Per media reports, Tulsa police officers said at the time that Miranda-Jara allegedly admitted to having been “in a relationship” with the underage girl since October of last year. Unbelievable… (BTW, the age of consent in Oklahoma is 16.)

Upon investigating the ordeal further over the last two weeks, authorities came to conclude that Castaneda and other family members were allegedly “aware of the relationship between the victim and Miranda-Jara,” according to a news release written by the Tulsa Police Department. The released added (below):

“The family permitted the relationship, and there are photos of the family throwing a baby shower for the victim and the suspect.”

Holy s**t!

No wonder cops felt they had enough to charge Castaneda with child neglect and abuse after the fact… a baby shower for a 12-year-old girl and her 24-year-old “boyfriend”?!?! Disgusting!!!

Authorities say that the investigation will continue from here, even though Castaneda and Miranda-Jara are the only ones so far to be arrested and charged. Castaneda has apparently been raising the girl as a single mother; Tulsa cops claim the girl’s father is currently in prison serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree rape in an unrelated case.

It is not clear when Castaneda’s next court appearance will be, or what her status is regarding bail. A public defender appointed to be Miranda-Jara’s counsel has entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf already, according to online records. His next court hearing is scheduled for the end of next month.

Honestly, what a f**ked up world…

