Olivia Jade BASHED On Twitter For Saying She's 'Best Known' As An Influencer During DWTS Debut!

Olivia Jade has got some guts. We’ll give her that!

The 21-year-old college admissions scandal beneficiary slash Instagram influencer has parlayed her infamy from that incredible controversy that saw her parents go to prison into a spot on Dancing with the Stars. And on Monday night, she let the world know exactly how she wants to be remembered — and how f**king easy it is for rich people like her to walk away from past problems seemingly without any consequences!

In a pre-taped segment airing prior to her dance performance on yesterday’s new episode of DWTS, the disgraced former University of Southern California college student clearly tried to walk back her proximity to Operation Varsity Blues.

Speaking about her background, Lori Loughlin‘s daughter actually said this (below):

“I’m probably best known for being an influencer.”

And more:

“The last few years I’ve been wrapped up in a scandal. I did step back from social media and just soaked in what everybody was saying. I’m not trying to pull a pity card, I just need to step forward and do better.”

Girl… WHUT?!

You were “wrapped up in scandal”?! Honey, you WERE the f**king scandal!!! Your parents have already served their time in prison for it and been released, even. Just own it at this point! Thankfully, Twitter came through for us on this one, y’all.

Here are just a few of the funniest GIF and meme responses to Olivia Jade’s canned scandal comments as her name trended on the site overnight into Tuesday (below):

The way they won’t even say who Olivia Jade’s parents are pic.twitter.com/OWnKwkUqT2 — ???? cpom era is now (@KostoWarrior) September 21, 2021

Olivia Jade on Dancing with the Stars: I’m probably best known as an influencer.

Me thinking about her college admission scandal: pic.twitter.com/vKYA7n0whu — Nikki (@nikki__anne) September 21, 2021

olivia jade: i think i’m best known for being an influencer#dwts twitter: pic.twitter.com/jYD271xG4o — Marissa (@MarissaSaysWhat) September 21, 2021

LOLz!!!

And here are a BUNCH more reaction tweets, to boot:

“Olivia Jade said she’s best known for being an influencer……. BESTIE PLSSSSSSSSSS. You mean a D1 rower?” “‘I think I’m best known for being an influencer.’ Nah, we all know what you’re best known for and it’s not that.” “Olivia Jade: ‘I got wrapped up in a scandal…’ Nahhhh girl. You WERE the scandal????” “Olivia Jade fakes credentials to get into college and her fall out is a place on Dancing With The Stars? This country and its culture of celebrity and social media ‘influencing’ is very, very sad and disappointing” “And of course they partner Olivia Jade with Valentin, the most loved pro on the show. I see what this show is trying to do.” “Quick question: Did Olivia Jade’s mom bribe the judges for her to be on #DWTS too?” “Not Dancing With The Stars giving Olivia Jade one of their most popular male partners to insure [sic] she stays there as long as possible…” “olivia jade still getting big opportunities after being involved with a crime is proof that rich white people can get away with anything.” “OLIVIA JADE CALLED HERSELF AN INFLUENCER ON #DWTS BUT LIKE IS THAT REALLY WHY YOUR [sic] DANCING?” “Plsssss get Matt James and Olivia Jade off my screen #DWTS” “No one needs to worry about voting for Olivia Jade, her parents will buy her the votes anyway. #DWTS”

Amazing!

Let’s give a special shout-out to sports Twitter, too, which also came to play for last night’s DWTS episode.

As you can see (below), Yahoo! sports columnist Dan Wetzel dropped possibly the tweet of the night on Olivia Jade’s reality TV participation:

Lots of current or former D1 athletes on Dancing with the Stars. Iman Shumpert (Georgia Tech hoops), Suni Lee (Auburn gymnastics), Matt James (Wake Forest football) and Olivia Jade (USC rowing). — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) September 21, 2021

OMG!!!!

Oh, and ICYMI, you can watch her performance (below):

Honestly, it’s OK. She shouldn’t be there in the first place, but strictly judging her as a dancer last night, she did fine! Whatever! The judges obviously thought so, too, giving her and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy a 25/40 final score.

BTW, her older sister Isabella “Bella” Giannulli was in the audience to support her during the performance. The non-student turned dancer commented on her big sis’ presence in the audience, telling reporters at a post-show press conference:

“It was great having my sister in the crowd. She’s my best friend in the world so her support is everything and it brings a level of comfort knowing my older sister is there watching me. I think the best advice she probably gave me was to just breathe. Before she texted me a long thing, like, ‘Take a deep breath. If you’re super nervous you’re probably holding your breath a lot and not releasing.'”

OK then!

Clearly, ABC is trying to push the full family’s image rehab plans HARD. Are you cool with that, Perezcious readers?! Will you be tuning into DWTS next Monday to see what’s next in store for this college admissions scandal participant noted social media influencer, or nah?!

Sound OFF with your take on all this down in the comments (below)!!!

