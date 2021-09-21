Wendy Williams Was Reportedly 'Drinking Every Day' And 'In Need Of Serious Help' Before Hospitalization

Insiders are revealing new alleged information about high-profile daytime TV host Wendy Williams, and it’s very concerning, to say the least.

As you’ll recall, the 57-year-old host was rushed to the hospital last week for what had been referred to as “psychiatric services.” Now, we’re learning more about what has reportedly been going on behind the scenes at home, and on the set of her eponymous talk show.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun about the popular daytime TV talker, she was allegedly “in need of serious help and was drinking every day” prior to that psychiatric services emergency call and NYC hospitalization.

The insider went on from there, adding that the persistent delays in pushing back the season premiere of her talk show this fall were due to the fact that she reportedly “was drinking every day, even while filming the show.” Staffers allegedly balked at putting a stop to it, too, the source claimed, in order to save their own skin:

“Everyone is an enabler because they don’t want to lose their job. They see it, they know it, they smelled the liquor.”

And it apparently isn’t just on set where the problems lie. Back in 2019, Wendy checked into a sober living house after filing for divorce from her husband of 20 years, Kevin Hunter. The insider claims that brief period was the only recent time when she was sober:

“Wendy drinks every day and the only time she was sober was when she was at the sober house. Her staffers are worried but no one is ever going to speak up because they don’t want to lose their jobs. She’s an alcoholic. A bad one. She doesn’t need a talk show, she needs help.”

Fans will no doubt recall that the iconic daytime diva opened up to her audience back in April of 2019 about struggling with addiction. Then later, in another on-air monologue, she came clean about living in a sober house and working to find her way back to self-sufficiency.

Earlier this month, a separate report in Page Six that previously illuminated Wendy’s living situation in the aftermath of her divorce, and her stint in the sober house. In that report, an insider claimed:

“It has been a very difficult time for Wendy. She’s a single woman with very few friends. She lost her marriage, her mom, and is living alone. There is a lot on her plate.”

It all makes us so sad. Here’s sincerely, truly hoping that Wendy can not only get whatever help she needs with alcohol, but that she can find a path that will give her happiness and contentment in life.

