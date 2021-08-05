Olivia Rodrigo’s Response To Courtney Love Blasting Her As ‘Rude’ Is Actually Kind Of Adorable!

Olivia Rodrigo has an epic response to Courtney Love’s plagiarism accusation.

ICYMI, back in June the Hole frontwoman posted about the promotional images for the 18-year-old singer’s live-stream concert film Sour Prom, pointing out the obvious similarities to the cover art for her 1994 album Live Through This. One of the images featured Rodrigo in a pink gown and tiara while holding a bouquet while mascara tears streamed down her face. Basically a recreation of the cover, something Courtney alluded to with the caption:

“Spot the difference! #twinning!”

This call-out post led the Disney star to comment at the time:

“Love u and live through this sooooo much.”

Courtney soon quipped back, writing in response:

“Olivia – you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note.”

One would think things would have ended there. But maybe Olivia didn’t send those flowers Courtney wanted? Or it wasn’t enough??

The Doll Parts singer continued to criticize the young star on Facebook, slamming the promo pictures as “rude” for stealing her ideas:

“Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let’s see. Yes, this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone [sic] this happens? I’d be real rich!”

Tell us how you really feel! But during a new cover story with GQ on Wednesday, Rodrigo responded to the accusations while opening up about her rise to stardom. And she again had nothing but kind words to say:

“To be honest, I’m just flattered that Courtney Love knows that I exist.”

Ha!

What a great way to respond, to be honest! There is still one thing we all need to know, though: Did Olivia actually send Courtney some flowers from her favorite florist? It honestly would make the adorable reaction even better in our books!

This wasn’t Olivia’s only run-in with an older rock-and-roller. Folks also made plagiarism claims against the teen for her song Brutal, saying it was “pretty much a direct lift” of Elvis Costello‘s 1978 hit Pump It Up.

In that incident, it was the elder statesman who showed a lot of class, responding on Twitter:

“This is fine by me. It’s how rock & roll works. You take the broken pieces of another thrill and make a brand new toy. That’s what I did.”

Reactions to Rodrigo’s acknowledgement of the Courtney Love drama? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

