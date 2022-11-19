Neither Olivia Wilde Nor Harry Styles Did The Dumping, And There's 'No Bad Blood'? Sorry, Not Buying It!

OK, we’re calling BS on this breakup!

No, we’re not saying we don’t believe Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are over, we’re just highly suspicious of the narrative being presented. The first sources speaking to People, who broke the news on Friday afternoon, called it “a very amicable decision” based on kids and touring schedules keeping them too busy. We were already squinting our eyes at that one.

But later Page Six‘s insider told them it was even more of a conscious uncoupling than it sounded before, claiming:

“There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa.”

Uh, right. There was no breaker-upper. No villains here, everyone is fine, everything is fine. Remember the statement Johnny Depp and Amber Heard put out after their split? Written by lawyers with strict instructions not to make anyone look bad? This sounds like that.

There is always a dumper and a dumpee, no matter how gently they get let down. Sorry ’bout it, but it’s true. And when someone tells you there isn’t, they’re selling something. Besides, no one is going to convince us that throughout all the drama, all the messiness surrounding this relationship — the leaving of a fiancé, the alleged lying to one another, the intense scrutiny, the potential harm to a rising filmmaker’s reputation — none of that caused a breakup but having to travel a lot for work did them in? Nuh-uh.

Innerstingly, the insider talking to Page Six made things sound even more temporary than People‘s people, too. They added:

“They’re on a break. It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids. This is the right thing for both of them.”

On a break, eh? Yeah, that always works out…

Plenty of people travel for their jobs and stay together — especially in show business. If this was really just temporary, they wouldn’t need “a break” — they could just see one another as soon as they could. They’re not college students who are full of hormones and treading water in a sea of sexually compatible peers.

Speaking of being adults, the source points out Olivia is really special to Harry:

“This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.”

We can see how that might make it difficult for him to fully pull the trigger and end the relationship for good, but these kinds of “temporary” hiatuses have a way of becoming permanent. Just ask Harry’s One Direction bandmates.

