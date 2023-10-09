Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Spotted Adorably Coparenting AGAIN After Ending Nasty Custody Battle!

So much for that notoriously nasty custody battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis!

The two formerly contentious exes were spotted a couple weeks back cheering on 9-year-old son Otis as he went for glory on the soccer pitch. And they just went all-out for daughter Daisy‘s seventh birthday, too!

Over the weekend, the pair popped together in Moorpark, California to celebrate Daisy’s day. Per reports, the event was a Halloween-themed bash, and everybody in attendance dressed up. Even the adults!!

For the spooky b-day event, the Don’t Worry Darling director got creative. She channeled the hit movie Barbie, but NOT as the leading lady. Instead, she went to the party as Ken!! Olivia wore a neon-colored vest and shorts along with a sleeveless t-shirt. She even rocked the toy box! We’re sure Ryan Gosling would have been proud!

As for the Ted Lasso lead, he rocked a green track suit with a king’s crown that was carefully studded with rhinestones. Evidently, the 48-year-old father was dressed up as King Gristle Jr. from the Trolls movie. It’s creative, for sure! (Also, Jason, we totally know this was an easy way to opt for comfy clothing ahead of hours of kid party stuff. Ha!!)

Unfortunately for Jason, though, the track suit might have been too much. Temps in Moorpark over the weekend were notably warm for October, and the track suit must have been sweaty. Even though Sudeikis didn’t cop to feeling the heat, Olivia did!! Wilde shared her woes via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, sarcastically writing:

“Highly recommend this look for a child’s birthday party that includes getting lost in a giant corn maze in 100 degree heat.”

LOLz!!

Ch-ch-check out more snaps (below):

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are seen together for FIRST time since settling custody dispute as they throw daughter a Halloween-themed birthday party https://t.co/anTBxrxm0Q — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 9, 2023

Like we mentioned up top, this is a big, happy turnaround after tense legal times. But now that custody has been legally resolved, it’s clear they are both trying to make the most of (co)parenthood. Good!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

