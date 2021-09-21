Oregon Elementary School Staff Member Wears Blackface To Work To Protest COVID Vaccine Mandate!

WTF is wrong with people?!

Newberg Public Schools in the city of Newberg, Oregon is under fire right now after one of its staffers reported to work at a school within the district wearing — and we cannot believe we are about to write this — blackface.

Apparently, the staff member put on the offensive getup in order to protest a statewide school district COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Seriously?! THAT is the plan to get people on your side?!?

Well, we guess it makes about as much sense as protesting masks and vaccines and any other thing scientists recommend to keep healthy during a pandemic…

In a statement on the school district’s website published on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Joe Morelock addressed the incident, which had gone viral earlier in the day after news reports first revealed it. The school leader called the staffer’s alleged actions “dehumanizing and deeply disturbing,” and explained in part (below):

“Last Friday, one of our employees reported for work in Blackface. The employee was removed from the location, and HR has placed the employee on administrative leave.”

Though it theoretically should go without saying, he continued:

“The administration of Newberg Public Schools condemns all expressions of racism. It is important to remember how Blackface has been used to misrepresent Black communities and do harm. We acknowledge the violence this represents and the trauma it evokes regardless of intention.”

Sure, regardless of intention… but in this case the intention was also reprehensible. Worth noting for the record probably.

He continued:

“Each incident report is always taken seriously as we diligently follow our policies to investigate and take appropriate action. We continue to work towards a safe and welcoming environment in our schools that is free from bullying, and reduces mental, emotional, and physical harm. Blackface has no place in our schools, and we are committed to the work of created spaces where every student belongs as we move forward together in our mission of educating students.”

According to The Newberg Graphic, the city’s local paper which first reported the incident, the staffer showed up to work at Mabel Rush Elementary School “dressed as Rosa Parks with her face darkened.”

Oh no… She was really trying to compare the plight of weirdo anti-vaxxers with the civil rights movement?! LADY, SCHOOLS HAVE REQUIRED MANDATORY VACCINATIONS FOR DECADES! REMEMBER MEASLES, MUMPS, & RUBELLA??

Another staff member at the school apparently tipped off the newspaper, claiming the employee in question allegedly stated this was their way to protest the COVID-19 vaccination mandate. The state-wide mandate was put in place for all Oregon public school employees back on August 19, requiring all teachers, educators, support staff, and volunteers in K-12 school to be fully vaccinated by October 18.

Dr. Morelock’s statement ended on a more personal note, as he wrote:

“I am horrified, angry and ashamed that this happened, as is nearly every other staff member. The students of color in Newberg deserve so much more. This goes against everything I and the vast majority of NSD staff believe, and is unfathomably offensive. If we had the power to entirely eliminate deep-seated racism, we would in a heartbeat. But the painful truth is that clearly, racist behavior exists in our town, in our state, and our world — not just in the major and overt ways we’ve seen recently, but in subtle ways that affect people of color every single day. We must interrupt and respond; we must do better.”

Beyond that statement, Newberg Public Schools officials have remained mum on further public discussion.

When reached by the Washington Post, the district’s communications director Gregg Koskela explained:

“We are not commenting on the intention of the employee, as it does not matter: The action itself is unacceptable.”

No s**t…

Even beyond that one staffer’s despicable actions, the district’s high school — Newberg High School — came under fire last week as well after several students were allegedly involved in “racist and bullying behavior.” Sorry, what??

Again per The Newberg Graphic, white students at the high school allegedly formed a Snapchat group called “Slave Trade,” in which they reportedly joked about “owning” their Black classmates. Shockingly, that’s not the first time we’ve heard of American high schoolers forming a group like that, and sadly, it probably won’t be the last.

Morelock confirmed in a separate statement this week that the students involved were facing disciplinary action for the alleged Snapchat group, but further declined to comment on specific details, citing privacy concerns.

Oh, and the city of Newberg also got national media attention last month when the school board acquiesced to parent protests and voted to ban Black Lives Matter flags and rainbow Pride flags from being present anywhere in the district’s schools.

So in light of all three of these awful issues, our question is pretty simple: what the f**k is wrong with Newberg, Oregon???

Here’re more on the whole set of Newberg controversies from local TV station KGW 8 News (below):

Yeah, so, uhhh, doesn’t really seem like a place we’d want to live. Just saying!

How about YOU, Perezcious readers??

