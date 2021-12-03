Oscar De La Hoya Responds To Claims That Travis Barker Raised His Daughter

Travis Barker really is good at this whole blended family thing!

From the beginning of his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, the couple was able to bring their kids together pretty seamlessly. That includes the reality star’s three children with Scott Disick, the drummer’s two teens with Shanna Moakler, and his step-daughter Atiana, whom Shanna shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Although the Blink-182 alum split with Shanna more than a decade ago, he’s stayed very involved in Atiana’s life. Based on their social media pages, they’ve spent many holidays together, vacationed together, and the 22-year-old was part of the post-engagement dinner party for Travis and Kourt.

It’s a pretty heartwarming situation, but of course, some fans will always try to stir the pot. During an Instagram Q&A, Atiana’s dad was asked:

“How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?”

For the record, we don’t think Travis has actually claimed to raise her (at least not single-handedly). In any case, refreshingly, the pro athletedidn’t take the bait. He responded:

“I have nothing but respect for my man @travisbarker”

Aww. So nice to see everyone getting along. (Particularly when the musician has had so much drama with their mutual ex, Shanna.) Nice try, IG s**t-stirrers — these dads clearly know how to keep the peace amongst the fam!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN & Atiana De La Hoya/Instagram]