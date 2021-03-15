Oscars 2021: All The Biggest Nomination Surprises -- And Snubs!

All the nominations have been announced, and the Oscars are on deck!

As we reported earlier on Monday morning, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas, got up extra-early to announce this year’s much-anticipated crop of nominees for the April 25 affair.

Many of the noms were to be expected, of course, but as it goes every year there were some twists and turns, too! After all, how could it be Oscar season without a few major surprises — and a few more snubs?!

So without further ado, let’s run through a few of the most unexpected takeaways from Monday morning’s nomination reveal (below):

Surprise: LaKeith Stanfield

This one was a double surprise! First, after missing out on any recognition from the BAFTAs, the SAG Awards, or the Golden Globes, it’s nice to see LaKeith Stanfield get some recognition as an Oscar nominee for his work in Judas And The Black Messiah. Great! But the surprise goes further: his nomination is for Best Supporting Actor, despite the film campaigning him as the lead actor all awards season. Oooookay, then, Academy voters!

SNUB: Jodie Foster

Usually the Golden Globes are a decent indicator of the Oscar race, so to see Jodie Foster — who won last month for The Mauritanian — not even nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, that’s more than a little surprising.

Then again, the Globes’ reputation as a signpost may be in trouble after that whole Emily In Paris nonsense…

Snub: Best Picture Holdouts?!

Two of this year’s best films — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and One Night In Miami… — missed out on the Oscars’ top category, Best Picture. Now, they were recognized with other nominations; Ma Rainey picked up five nods, including Best Actor and Best Actress, and One Night got three, including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song. But no love for either in the Best Picture category?! It’s all the more bizarre considering the Academy allows for up to 10 nominees in the category, while this year it has just eight on the list. So why the omissions?!

Surprise: Borat Strikes Again!

Seriously, who among us expected Sacha Baron Cohen‘s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm to lock up a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay?! Add that to star Maria Bakalova‘s nod for Best Supporting Actress — which was more expected — and you can now call the crazy flick a “two-time Oscar nominee.” Only in 2021!

BTW, one of the best surprises of Oscar nom morning on Monday was having Priyanka say out loud the film’s entire name during the nomination announcements: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. LOLz!!!

SNUB: Da 5 Bloods Gets Left Out??

OK, so, Da 5 Bloods didn’t get completely left out, as the film received a Best Original Score nomination. But, uhhh, that’s it?! It’s a Spike Lee joint with the late Chadwick Boseman appearing as a supporting star and Delroy Lindo was incredible in it! It also received largely rave reviews from critics. But nothing from the Academy? Really?!

Surprise: Women Rule!!!

Two women were nominated for best director for the first time EVER, and we are SO here for it! Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) are the history makers this time around, and they’ll go up against Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round), David Fincher (Mank), and Lee Isaac Chung (Minari). Love to see women finally being represented more in this category… let’s hope this is only the beginning as far as that’s concerned!

Snub: Regina King

Despite the record number of women and people of color nominated this year, the Best Director category was missing someone we really thought we’d see: Regina King!

The Watchmen star got a Globes nod for directing the historical drama, but the Oscars showed her a little less love, snubbing both her and the film.

Snub: Where Is Sorkin?

Say what you will about director Aaron Sorkin, but the man knows how to do drama — especially true-to-life, historically accurate stuff. So understand our surprise when he didn’t pop up on the Best Director nom list for The Trial of the Chicago 7. Now, the film still got a lot of nods on Monday morning: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, and more. So to cut Sorkin out of Best Director for this picture?! That’s a CHOICE, y’all! Just saying!

Surprise: Paul Raci’s Amazing Work!

Little-known character actors rarely get recognized for their work — or on the street! LOLz! But Paul Raci played the hell out of his character in Sound Of Metal, portraying a Vietnam vet who leads a deaf community of recovering addicts — and could not be denied. That he was rewarded for it with an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor this year is very, very, very well-deserved!

Snub: Rosamund Pike

For her role in I Care A Lot, we expected the Gone Girl star to score another Oscar nomination — especially after winning Best Actress at the Globes!

But once again this year, the Oscars took a hard left turn.

Snub: Alan Kim

The adorable 8-year-old almost became this year’s Jacob Tremblay with his multiple award nominations and sweet demeanor. Alas, no Oscar nod for the Minari star. But he can celebrate for his adult co-stars Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-jung, who BOTH scored nominations!

Snub: Documentary Drama!

The Best Documentary category always seems to be a bit strange with unexpected surprise, and this year was no different! While a couple of the nominees – like Time and Crip Camp — are no-doubt deserving, we’re left scratching our heads at a few who were shut out of this category. That includes The Truffle Hunters, Boys State, and Kirsten Johnson‘s Dick Johnson Is Dead, but MOST puzzingly — after all she did for the elections this year and last, we were surprised to not see the Stacey Abrams doc All In!

Surprise!: Glenn Close!

OK, Glenn Close getting an Oscar nom is no surprise… usually.

But when it comes for a movie like Hillbilly Elegy, which was largely panned by critics as poorly acted Oscar bait, well… you kind of assume it’s going to have failed at its baiting.

Want to know how bad the usually great Glenn’s performance was received? She also got nominated for a Razzie over the weekend! For the exact same role!

What do U think of all of this year’s snubs and surprises, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about them down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Netflix/HBO Max/Amazon Prime/YouTube.]