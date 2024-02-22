John Cena Shocks Followers With Announcement He's Joining OnlyFans -- But There's A Twist??

Well, John Cena is joining OnlyFans! …Wait, WHAT?!

OK, so this is not quite what it seems. But if you only have the pro wrestling legend’s latest X (Twitter) post to go by, we can forgive you if that’s the story you’re getting! Early on Thursday morning, Cena tweeted out this video (below) with a link in his bio promoting his new OnlyFans account:

…like you’ve never seen me before.

Subscribe at the link in bio. @onlyfans pic.twitter.com/QporD1YRm2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 22, 2024

Shocking, right?!

But like we said, it’s not quite what it seems. See, the 46-year-old star is promoting a new movie called Ricky Stanicky that’s coming out on Prime Video in a couple weeks! And it’s not Cena himself who is on OnlyFans, but the movie’s eponymous leading man!

When you click through to the new OnlyFans page, you get this bio (below):

“You’ve found the verified OnlyFans account for Ricky Stanicky; renowned impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor and method actor. Subscribe to get SPICY pics and vids!”

Ahhh! So it’s all a fake, then, with the character faking it for a movie promo! The actual Cena isn’t joining OnlyFans at all. Well, it had millions of people confused and chattering about it. So, the promo did its job!

BTW, Ricky Stanicky has quite the cast! Zac Efron is in it, along with William H. Macy. And of course, Cena is playing the title character. ICYMI a few weeks ago when Amazon released this trailer, get caught up on the film (below):

Looks fun! You can stream it beginning on March 7 on Prime Video. What do U make of the OnlyFans push for promo, Perezcious readers?! Did it fool you??

