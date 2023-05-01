Sofia Richie Shares Intimate Snaps & Videos From Luxury Honeymoon With Elliot Grainge!

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are loving married life!

After tying the knot during a romantic ceremony in Antibes, France, on April 22 the couple has jet-setted to a mystery tropical location where they are now spending a five-day honeymoon in a “villa.” Lucky for us, the 24-year-old fashionista has been documenting her entire trip — and it seems so amazing!

On Instagram, the bride uploaded several photo dumps featuring gorgeous views of the beach, plenty of PDA with the music executive, and some stunning beach looks!

Related: Why Sofia Richie’s Brother Miles Was NOT At Her Wedding!

Included in the pics was a peek at their private dinner on the beach, which was served under a canopy and featured special cocktails — a spicy one called “The Elliot” and a fruity drink called “The Sofia.” On the menu and on their bed, the phrase “forever isn’t long enough” was printed, too! Cute! Ch-ch-check it out!

She also had an outfit for EVERY occasion:

Related: Pregnant Rihanna Stuns In Vintage Chanel While Teasing Her Final Met Gala!

Over on TikTok, Lionel Richie‘s daughter also kept fans entertained as she filmed numerous “Get Ready With Me” videos — including one in which her husband did the voice-over for her. Get ready to LOL (below)!

Later during her vacation, the model revealed she and the 29-year-old are still learning new things about each other! After pulling up to a soccer field on the resort’s property, she said Elliot had no idea she used to be a soccer star in high school!

She then called herself the “luckiest girl in the world” and gave fans an even more intimate look at what their date night was like in a sweet, vlog-style TikTok! Take a look:

A long day in the sun followed by good food and a movie night under the stars — what more could you ask for?? Looks like the best honeymoon ever, and they’re only at the start of this trip!! There’s lots more in store! Fans were thrilled to follow along as the newlyweds celebrate this happy time in their lives, commenting on social media:

“This account is my favorite reality show at the moment” “This relationship is oozing with HEALTHY vibes !!!!!” “being obsessed with sophia and elliot was not in my cards for 2023” “Im here for alll of this”

Hah! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Sofia Richie/Instagram]